DPRK appears to have fired ballistic missile -- NHK
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/8/24 7:38:35
The Japanese government said a ballistic missile appears to have been fired from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Saturday morning, NHK reported.
The Japanese government said the missile is not likely to enter Japan's territory.
