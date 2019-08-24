HOME >>
CHINA
China, Pakistan air forces starts joint training
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/8/24 9:31:07
The air forces of China and Pakistan began joint training in a location in northwest China Friday, according to Chinese air force sources.
The joint training, code-named "Shaheen (eagle) VIII," is the eighth of its kind between the two countries since it was first launched in March 2011.
The annual joint training does not target any third party, and aims to improve training standards of the two air forces through mutual learning, the sources said.
