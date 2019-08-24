Chinese enterprises urged to invest in NW Zambia

Chinese enterprises are among international investors that have been urged to take advantage of the North West Expo 2019 to invest in various economic ventures in north-western Zambia.Provincial permanent secretary Willies Manjimela said the expo has been a success as it received overwhelming response from both local and foreign stakeholders.Manjimela said the expo has triggered investment opportunities through attracting both local and international investors."We are hopeful that investors such as the Chinese and others will consider investing in the province after being availed with the investment opportunities that prevail in the region," Manjimela said.The expo was officially opened by President Edgar Lungu on Aug. 19 and it ends on Aug. 24.Recently, Mukumbi Kafuta, president of Northwestern Chamber of Commerce and Industry said the chamber working in conjunction with the provincial administration invited the Chinese enterprises to be part of the expo.Kafuta said China has the resources and skilled manpower to invest in the province.