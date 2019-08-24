China issues guideline to promote cultural, tourism consumption

China has issued a guideline to unleash the cultural and tourism consumption potential, calling for efforts to deepen supply-side reform in cultural and tourism industries.The guideline, issued by the State Council General Office, demands measures taken to upgrade scenic sites' facilities and improve their services.It calls for efforts to lower tourism venue prices, develop more diverse cultural and tourism products, including various art performances and leisure agriculture.Tourism environment should be improved to better meet demands of overseas visitors, with efforts to provide overseas travelers with more attractive tour routes, art performances and specialty products, offer them more convenient mobile payment solutions and promote multilingual services, according to the guideline.The country should ensure paid leave to boost holiday consumption, and develop clusters of businesses capable of providing cultural and tourism products at night so as to promote nighttime consumption.It also demands measures to enhance the convenience of cultural and tourism consumption, including promoting mobile payment, improving facilities and services in museums and theaters, and expanding broadband and mobile network coverage among providers of such products.