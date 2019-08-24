Putin, Netanyahu agree to continue cooperation on Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed on Friday to maintain cooperation on Syria.During a phone call, the two leaders pledged to continue their joint fight against international terrorism, the Kremlin said in a statement.The parties discussed further strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation, and Netanyahu briefed Putin on the results of his recent visit to Ukraine.Also on Friday, Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation, and they agreed to intensify joint efforts to eliminate terrorist threats in Idlib, the last major rebel enclave in Syria.