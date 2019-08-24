China issues regulation protecting children's personal information on networks

A regulation on the protection of children's personal information on networks was published by the Cyberspace Administration of China Friday.No organizations or individuals are allowed to produce, release or spread information that infringes on children's privacy, the regulation reads.Network operators should set up protection rules and user agreements for children's information, and should designate responsible persons to take charge of protecting children's personal information, according to the regulation.The guardians should educate and guide the children, in order to enhance their capability to protect personal information, says the regulation.Network operators should inform guardians in a conspicuous and clear manner when collecting and using the children's personal information, as well as obtain consent of the guardians.A refusal option should also be provided in the process.The regulation takes effect on Oct. 1.