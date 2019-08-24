Northeast Asia forum on cooperation held in NE China

The 2019 Northeast Asia Forum on Cooperation between Industries and Business was held Friday in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province.
With the theme of "the economic and trade cooperation among Northeast Asian countries under Belt and Road
framework," the forum attracted more than 200 guests from federations of industry and commerce and investment and trade organizations in China, Japan, Russia and other countries, who exchanged views on promoting the development of regional economic integration and other issues.
A consensus was released at the forum that highlights the Belt and Road Initiative as a platform for inclusive development and providing new opportunities for countries worldwide.
As a major event of the 12th China-Northeast Asia Expo, the forum aims to promote the development of economic cooperation among Northeast Asian countries and strengthen the cooperation of federations of industry and commerce in the participating countries and the rest of the world.
China is willing to work with the Greater Tumen Initiative (GTI) members, including Russia and Mongolia, to further improve regional trade and investment liberalization and facilitation and boost cross-border infrastructure connectivity, said Wang Shouwen, vice minister of the Ministry of Commerce
, at the expo.