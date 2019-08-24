Ukrainian president hopes for early results of captives exchange negotiations with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hopes that negotiations with Russia on the swap of captives can be finalized soon, Interfax Ukraine news agency reported on Friday."The first results should be in the upcoming days ... I've been working on this for two months. Let me do my job," Zelensky told the journalists.The president said he is doing his best to honor his commitment to the Ukrainian people on the return of persons held in Russia including sailors.Earlier Friday, Russian Ombudsman's press service said that Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova arrived in Kiev on Friday without specifying the purpose of her visit.Moscow and Kiev have entered the final stage of negotiations on the swap of prisoners of war, including 24 Ukrainian sailors captured near the Kerch Strait on Nov. 25, 2018. The swap may take place before the end of August, according to Ukraine's UNIAN news agency.