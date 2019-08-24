Johnson, Trump discuss global trade ahead of G7 meeting

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday talked with US President Donald Trump on foreign policy and global trade issues in a phone call before the coming G7 meeting
.
A statement from the prime minister's office said they "looked forward to speaking further" at the G7 summit in France.
It will be their first meeting since Johnson became British prime minister.
The G7 summit comes nearly two months ahead of the Brexit
deadline on Oct. 31.
Johnson pledged that his country would leave the European Union (EU) by the deadline no matter whether the government reaches a new Brexit deal with Brussels.