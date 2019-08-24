Lao leaders visit Chinese tourists injured in road mishap

Lao leaders have visited and condoled with the Chinese tourists involved in a deadly road mishap in northern Laos on Monday, and their families.On Tuesday and Wednesday, member of Lao People's Revolutionary Party central politburo and defense minister Chansamone Chanyalath, and Lao Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Bosengkham Vongdara have separately, been to the hospital to visit the injured Chinese and consoled their families.The Lao leaders said that the Lao people feel the same pain about the accident as the Chinese do. The Laos might be limited by medical conditions, but is trying its best to treat and care for the wounded.The leaders also wished the wounded Chinese a speedy recovery.After the accident occurred in the mountains some 40 km south of Luang Prabang in northern Laos, the survivors went to the road yearning for help, and immediately, some half dozen local motorcycles and cars passing by stopped for rescue. Later, lots of Lao people have also actively joined the search and rescue, donated blood and sent food to the hospital, the injured Chinese told Xinhua reporters during the recent interviews.Ounthuang Khaophan, Deputy Minister for Information, Culture and Tourism of Laos, when visiting the injured in Luang Prabang China-Laos International Hospital on Wednesday, told Xinhua: "The Lao central leadership attached great importance to the accident rescue and entrusted me to inspect the work here. The accident happened unfortunately, while from now on we will focus on treating the patients.""The Lao army, police, local government, the Red Cross and the local people actively joined the search and rescue efforts, which fully embodies the spirit of a China-Laos community with shared future. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the Lao side," Chinese Ambassador to Laos Jiang Zaidong also said Tuesday after visiting the injured in Luang Prabang.Since Monday, the Lao Chinese and Chinese companies' staff, students, teachers and volunteers from all walks of life, have participated in the rescue spontaneously, taking the initiative to undertake medical care, interpretation, etc.Totally, 13 Chinese nationals were killed, 31 others injured, as well as two Lao nationals wounded in a bus accident in northern Laos on Monday. By Friday, most injured Chinese tourists have flown back with the arrangement made by Chinese and Lao authorities.