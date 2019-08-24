"Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, " the latest spin-off of "The Fast and the Furious" franchise, led the Chinese mainland box office on its opening day Friday, the China Movie Data Information Network said Saturday.The film raked in 244.69 million yuan (about 34.48 million US dollars), accounting for about 78 percent of the daily total.Coming in the second was Chinese animated film "Ne Zha," which grossed 38.68 million yuan Friday."The Bravest," a Chinese feature film putting spotlight on firefighters, ranked third by raking in 11.19 million yuan on its 23rd day of screening.