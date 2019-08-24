Gun violence in US seriously tramples on human rights: article

RELATED ARTICLES: Fashion show takes gun violence to runway as models remember loved ones who died

The China Society for Human Rights Studies on Saturday published an article to expose the long-lasting unsolved problem of gun violence in the United States which, it said, has seriously trampled on human rights.Noting that a number of deadly mass shootings have recently taken place in the United States, the article said the mass shootings have once again exposed the grave consequences of the proliferation of guns in the United States, reflecting the profound crisis in the US political and social systems, as well as its hypocrisy on human rights.