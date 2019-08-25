HKSAR chief executive calls for dialogue to solve problems

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam on Saturday called for dialogue, pointing out that "the continued confrontation is not the way out."Lam made the appeal on her Facebook page with regard to the current situation in Hong Kong.The appeal comes after she invited a group of people who seek to solve the current situation to meet on Saturday morning in the Government House, the official residence of the HKSAR chief executive, to share their ideas on how to build a platform for dialogue."I am very grateful to them for their willingness to walk into the Government House in a time of difficulty and help us find a way out for the society," Lam said.Lam said she does not expect the dialogue to easily break the deadlock or provide solutions to the problems, "but continued confrontation is not the way out."It's the most important for the whole society to share the same belief and work together through communication, Lam said, adding that if there is a civil platform for dialogue, she and other officials will be happy to attend.Lam promised to attentively heed voices on how to build the diversified platform, saying building such a platform for dialogue is not just for the sake of dialogue, but for finding out the root causes of and the solutions to social discontent."We want to take the first step, and I believe it is worth it," she said.