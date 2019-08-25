Typhoon Bailu makes landfall in Taiwan

Vehicles run on the road in Hualian, southeast China's Taiwan, Aug. 24, 2019. Typhoon Bailu made landfall in Taiwan Saturday afternoon, leaving two people injured and cutting power off over 50,000 households, according to local authorities. (Photo: Xinhua)

Vehicles move on the road in Hualian, southeast China's Taiwan, Aug. 24, 2019. Typhoon Bailu made landfall in Taiwan Saturday afternoon, leaving two people injured and cutting power off over 50,000 households, according to local authorities. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 24, 2019 shows a night view of Hualian, southeast China's Taiwan. Typhoon Bailu made landfall in Taiwan Saturday afternoon, leaving two people injured and cutting power off over 50,000 households, according to local authorities. (Photo: Xinhua)