Senior lawmakers hear reports on deliberations

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), presides over a chairpersons' meeting of the 13th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 24, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) held a chairpersons' meeting Saturday afternoon to hear reports on the deliberation of draft laws.Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the meeting.Li Fei, chairman of the NPC Constitution and Law Committee, reported on the review results of the draft revision to the drug administration law, the draft amendments to the laws on land administration and urban real estate administration, and the draft resource taxes law.Zhang Yesui, chairman of the NPC Foreign Affairs Committee, reported on the deliberations of extradition treaties with Sri Lanka and Vietnam.Yang Zhenwu, secretary-general of the NPC Standing Committee, reported on the deliberations of NPC deputy qualifications as well as official appointments and dismissals.The meeting decided to submit the above final drafts to the ongoing bimonthly session of the NPC Standing Committee for review.