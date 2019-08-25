Leisure tourism resort increases farmers' incomes in China's Zhejiang

Villagers pose for a photo at a farm stay in Baiyun Village, Tonglu County of east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 24, 2019. By developing the infrastructure, improving the environment and the service, the Baiyun Village in Tonglu has attracted 60 million yuan (about 8.5 million US dollars) of investment from the society on building a leisure tourism resort called Baiyunjian, which becomes a new way to increase the income of local farmers. (Photo: Xinhua)

