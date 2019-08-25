"Milu Conservation Union" launched to protect rare deer species of milu

Photo taken on Aug. 24, 2019 shows the milu deer, also known as Pere David's deer, at the Nanhaizi country park in Beijing, capital of China. The government of Beijing's Daxing District said Saturday they will work with global partners to launch a new initiative on the research and protection of the rare deer species of milu. Four Chinese government units and institutes, as well as the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and Britain's Woburn Abbey, will join the "Milu Conservation Union" launched Saturday, officials said. (Photo: Xinhua)

