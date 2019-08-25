Krishna Janmashtami celebrated at temple in India

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/8/25 10:47:23

Children dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna take part in Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at a temple in Kolkata, India, on Aug. 23, 2019. Krishna Janmashtami is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

 

A toddler dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna takes part in Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at a temple in Kolkata, India, on Aug. 23, 2019. Krishna Janmashtami is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

A little girl dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna takes part in Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at a temple in Kolkata, India, on Aug. 23, 2019. Krishna Janmashtami is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

A little girl dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna takes part in Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at a temple in Kolkata, India, on Aug. 23, 2019. Krishna Janmashtami is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

