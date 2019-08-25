Revelers wave atop a float during the Kadayawan Festival held in Davao City, the Philippines, Aug. 24, 2019. The annual festival is a celebration of life, a thanksgiving for the gifts of nature, the wealth of culture, the bounties of harvest and serenity of living. (Photo: Xinhua)



A child has his face painted during the Kadayawan Festival held in Davao City, the Philippines, Aug. 24, 2019. The annual festival is a celebration of life, a thanksgiving for the gifts of nature, the wealth of culture, the bounties of harvest and serenity of living. (Photo: Xinhua)