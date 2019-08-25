HOME >>
Ho Iat Seng elected Macao's chief executive-designate
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/8/25 11:19:44
Ho Iat Seng was elected the fifth-term chief executive-designate of China's Macao Special Administrative Region here on Sunday, awaiting the approval by China's central government.
