Ho Iat Seng elected Macao's chief executive-designate

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/8/25 11:19:44
Ho Iat Seng was elected the fifth-term chief executive-designate of China's Macao Special Administrative Region here on Sunday, awaiting the approval by China's central government.

