Janmashtami Festival marked in Mumbai, India

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/8/25 12:09:24

Indian devotees form a human pyramid in an attempt to reach and break a 'dahi-handi' (curd-pot) during the Janmashtami Festival in Mumbai, India, Aug. 24, 2019. Janmashtami is an annual festival that marks the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna. (Photo: Fariha Farooqui/Xinhua)


 

Indian devotees pray before forming a human pyramid in an attempt to reach and break a 'Dahi-handi' (curd-pot) during the Janmashtami Festival in Mumbai, India, Aug. 24, 2019. Janmashtami is an annual festival that marks the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna. (Photo: Fariha Farooqui/Xinhua)


 

A man stands on top of a human pyramid formed by Indian devotees to reach and break a 'dahi-handi' (curd-pot) during the Janmashtami Festival in Mumbai, India, Aug. 24, 2019. Janmashtami is an annual festival that marks the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna. (Photo: Fariha Farooqui/Xinhua)


 

Indian devotees fall after forming a human pyramid in an attempt to reach and break a 'dahi-handi' (curd-pot) during the Janmashtami Festival in Mumbai, India, Aug. 24, 2019. Janmashtami is an annual festival that marks the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna. (Photo: Fariha Farooqui/Xinhua)


 

Indian devotees fall after forming a human pyramid in an attempt to reach and break a 'dahi-handi' (curd-pot) during the Janmashtami Festival in Mumbai, India, Aug. 24, 2019. Janmashtami is an annual festival that marks the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna.(Photo: Fariha Farooqui/Xinhua)


 

