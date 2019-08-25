Janmashtami Festival marked in Mumbai, India

Indian devotees form a human pyramid in an attempt to reach and break a 'dahi-handi' (curd-pot) during the Janmashtami Festival in Mumbai, India, Aug. 24, 2019. Janmashtami is an annual festival that marks the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna. (Photo: Fariha Farooqui/Xinhua)





Indian devotees form a human pyramid in an attempt to reach and break a 'dahi-handi' (curd-pot) during the Janmashtami Festival in Mumbai, India, Aug. 24, 2019. Janmashtami is an annual festival that marks the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna. (Photo: Fariha Farooqui/Xinhua)





Indian devotees pray before forming a human pyramid in an attempt to reach and break a 'Dahi-handi' (curd-pot) during the Janmashtami Festival in Mumbai, India, Aug. 24, 2019. Janmashtami is an annual festival that marks the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna. (Photo: Fariha Farooqui/Xinhua)





Indian devotees pray before forming a human pyramid in an attempt to reach and break a 'Dahi-handi' (curd-pot) during the Janmashtami Festival in Mumbai, India, Aug. 24, 2019. Janmashtami is an annual festival that marks the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna.(Photo: Fariha Farooqui/Xinhua)

A man stands on top of a human pyramid formed by Indian devotees to reach and break a 'dahi-handi' (curd-pot) during the Janmashtami Festival in Mumbai, India, Aug. 24, 2019. Janmashtami is an annual festival that marks the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna. (Photo: Fariha Farooqui/Xinhua)

A man stands on top of a human pyramid formed by Indian devotees to reach and break a 'dahi-handi' (curd-pot) during the Janmashtami Festival in Mumbai, India, Aug. 24, 2019. Janmashtami is an annual festival that marks the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna. (Photo: Fariha Farooqui/Xinhua)

A man stands on top of a human pyramid formed by Indian devotees to reach and break a 'dahi-handi' (curd-pot) during the Janmashtami Festival in Mumbai, India, Aug. 24, 2019. Janmashtami is an annual festival that marks the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna. (Photo: Fariha Farooqui/Xinhua)

A man stands on top of a human pyramid formed by Indian devotees to reach and break a 'dahi-handi' (curd-pot) during the Janmashtami Festival in Mumbai, India, Aug. 24, 2019. Janmashtami is an annual festival that marks the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna. (Photo: Fariha Farooqui/Xinhua)

Indian devotees fall after forming a human pyramid in an attempt to reach and break a 'dahi-handi' (curd-pot) during the Janmashtami Festival in Mumbai, India, Aug. 24, 2019. Janmashtami is an annual festival that marks the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna. (Photo: Fariha Farooqui/Xinhua)

A man stands on top of a human pyramid formed by Indian devotees to reach and break a 'dahi-handi' (curd-pot) during the Janmashtami Festival in Mumbai, India, Aug. 24, 2019. Janmashtami is an annual festival that marks the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna. (Photo: Fariha Farooqui/Xinhua)

A man stands on top of a human pyramid formed by Indian devotees to reach and break a 'dahi-handi' (curd-pot) during the Janmashtami Festival in Mumbai, India, Aug. 24, 2019. Janmashtami is an annual festival that marks the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna. (Photo: Fariha Farooqui/Xinhua)

A man stands on top of a human pyramid formed by Indian devotees to reach and break a 'dahi-handi' (curd-pot) during the Janmashtami Festival in Mumbai, India, Aug. 24, 2019. Janmashtami is an annual festival that marks the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna. (Photo: Fariha Farooqui/Xinhua)

Indian devotees fall after forming a human pyramid in an attempt to reach and break a 'dahi-handi' (curd-pot) during the Janmashtami Festival in Mumbai, India, Aug. 24, 2019. Janmashtami is an annual festival that marks the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna.(Photo: Fariha Farooqui/Xinhua)

Indian devotees form a human pyramid in an attempt to reach and break a 'dahi-handi' (curd-pot) during the Janmashtami Festival in Mumbai, India, Aug. 24, 2019. Janmashtami is an annual festival that marks the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna. (Photo: Fariha Farooqui/Xinhua)

Indian devotees form a human pyramid in an attempt to reach and break a 'dahi-handi' (curd-pot) during the Janmashtami Festival in Mumbai, India, Aug. 24, 2019. Janmashtami is an annual festival that marks the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna. (Photo: Fariha Farooqui/Xinhua)

Indian devotees form a human pyramid in an attempt to reach and break a 'dahi-handi' (curd-pot) during the Janmashtami Festival in Mumbai, India, Aug. 24, 2019. Janmashtami is an annual festival that marks the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna. (Photo: Fariha Farooqui/Xinhua)

Indian devotees form a human pyramid in an attempt to reach and break a 'dahi-handi' (curd-pot) during the Janmashtami Festival in Mumbai, India, Aug. 24, 2019. Janmashtami is an annual festival that marks the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna. (Photo: Fariha Farooqui/Xinhua)

Indian devotees pray before forming a human pyramid in an attempt to reach and break a 'Dahi-handi' (curd-pot) during the Janmashtami Festival in Mumbai, India, Aug. 24, 2019. Janmashtami is an annual festival that marks the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna. (Photo: Fariha Farooqui/Xinhua)