Fighters of UN-backed GNA clash with east-based LNA troops in Tripoli

A fighter of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) is seen during clashes with the east-based Libyan National Army (LNA) troops at a frontline in Tripoli, Libya, on Aug. 24, 2019. Libya has been struggling to make a democratic transition amid insecurity and chaos ever since the fall of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. (Photo: Amru Salahuddien/Xinhua)

