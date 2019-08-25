Central gov't congratulates newly-elected Macao chief executive-designate

China's State Council Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office has congratulated Ho Iat Seng for being elected Macao's chief executive-designate Sunday.



Yang Guang, a spokesperson with the office said the election was held in accordance with the Basic Law and other related laws of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), fully embodying the principles of openness, fairness and equality.



Ho is up to the central government's standard for the position, as he loves the country and Macao and is trusted by the central government, capable of governing the SAR and supported by the people of Macao, he said.



The spokesperson said the central government will, in accordance with the law, carry out the process of appointment after receiving the formal report of the election delivered by the Macao SAR government.



Ho was elected the fifth-term chief executive-designate of the Macao SAR on Sunday with 392 valid votes.