Foreign language editions of Fang Dazeng books announced at BIBF

Li Chunkai (right) and author Feng Xuesong Photo: Xu Liuliu/GT

Two books about Fang Dazeng, a war corespondent who disappeared during the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) in 1937, will be published globally in multiple languages including English, Korean and Arabic, the book's publisher New World Press announced at the Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF) on Wednesday.Fang was the first person to cover the Lugouqiao Incident on July 7, 1937, when Japanese aggressors attacked the Lugouqiao Bridge in Beijing. His reports led to China launching an all-out war of resistance, however Fang disappeared on September 18, 1937, after sending out a war report.The English versions of Fang Dazeng: Disappearance and Reappearance and Fang Dazeng: Lost and Rediscovered were unveiled at BIBF 20 years after the Chinese version was first published.According to Li Chunkai, president of New World Press, they will work with the Kyungji Publishing House in South Korea, GBD Books in India, Arab Scientific Publishers in Lebanon and Canut Publishing House in Turkey for other language versions about the disappearing war correspondent and how China leapt to defend itself.