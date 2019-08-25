Learning Chinese

while the time away放空(fànɡkōnɡ)A: Why are you sitting by the door? It's raining. Hurry up and come inside, or else you'll get soaked.你在门口坐着干嘛呢？这下着雨呢。快进来吧,不然等下淋湿了。(nǐ zài ménkǒu zuòzhe ɡànmá ne? zhè xiàzhe yǔ ne. kuài jìnlái ba, bùrán děnɡxià línshī le.)B: I'm not doing anything. Just whiling the time away. The street is really quiet when it rains.没干嘛。就是放空呢。下雨街上安静多了。(méiɡànmá. jiùshì fànɡkōnɡ ne. xiàyǔ jiēshànɡ ānjìnɡ duō le.)A: Yeah. I heard that a thunderstorm is coming, everyone went home.是。据说会有雷暴,大家都回家了吧。(shì. jùshuō huìyǒu léibào, dàjiā dōu huíjiā le ba.)B: It's nice to have it rain now and then.偶尔下个雨还挺好旳。(ǒuěr xià ɡè yǔ hái tǐnɡhǎo de.)A: I don't like the rain. It impacts me heading out for a run.我可不喜欢下雨。这影响我出门跑步。(wǒ kě bùxǐhuān xiàyǔ. zhè yǐnɡxiǎnɡ wǒ chūmén pǎobù.)B: Luckily, it's rather dry here, so it doesn't rain much.好在这边气候还相对干燥,下雨也不是很多。(hǎozài zhèbiān qìhòu hái xiānɡduì ɡànzào, xiàyǔ yě búshì hěnduō.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT