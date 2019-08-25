Discovery from the deep

Chinese archaeologists have completed the digging up of relics from the cabins of the Nanhai (South China Sea) No 1, an ancient merchant ship from the Song Dynasty (960-1279) recently and will begin preservation work on the vessel.More than 180,000 relics have been recovered from the ancient merchant ship, the State Administration of Cultural Heritage said on August 6.Discovered in 1987 and salvaged from the South China Sea in 2007, the Nanhai No 1 is now preserved at the Maritime Silk Road Museum on Hailing Island of Yangjiang, South China's Guangdong Province, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The relics excavated from the shipwreck show the prosperous maritime trading scene of the Song Dynasty, and carry great significance for research into the history of shipbuilding, ceramics, shipping and other fields in ancient China and the whole of East and Southeast Asia, according to experts.Experts believe that the salvage, excavation and protection of the Nanhai No 1 are a milestone in the rapid development of China's underwater archaeology over the past 30 years.

An archaeologist cleans relics found from the Nanhai No 1, an ancient merchant ship in Yangjiang, South China's Guangdong Province. Photo: IC





An archaeologist draws water from the cabin of the Nanhai No 1. Photo: VCG

An archaeologist attempts to preserve the calligraphy work found written in the relics. Photo: VCG

Calligraphy works can be seen on many of the relics. Photo: VCG





Porcelain pieces found in the cabin of the Nanhai No 1. Photo: VCG

An archaeologist desalinizes relics found in the Nanhai No 1. Photo: VCG



