Leek flowers enter harvest season in Wuyi County, China's Hebei

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 24, 2019 shows farmers harvesting leek flowers in Wuyi County, north China's Hebei Province. Over 1000 mu (about 67 hectare) Leek flowers in Wuyi County entered harvest season. (Photo: Xinhua)