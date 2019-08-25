Puzzle

1 Jon, for Garfield6 Hoagie seller10 Helps at checkout14 Took the wheel15 Molecule building block16 Bone near the radius17 Lessened18 *Fastidious dresser20 Mata Hari, for one21 Long-eared animal23 Existing from birth24 A little, in music26 Composer Franz28 *Blabbermouth31 "Hometown Proud Super-markets" chain34 Lyricist Lorenz35 Mountains around Zermatt36 Servers' handouts38 Tattoo artist40 One-time connector41 ___ & Young42 Juanita's January43 Fictional Flanders45 Western alliance46 ___ and away47 *Gullible sort50 Thanksgiving Day Parade sponsor51 Former show about a high school choir52 "Homeland" star Danes55 ___ polloi56 Sphere, poetically59 *Jack-of-all-trades62 It doesn't grow on trees64 Build-it-yourself furniture chain65 See 27-Down66 Dazzling effect67 Church benches68 Brink69 Fashion sense1 Poems of praise2 Prepare a gift3 *Busybody4 "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" rapper5 Censor confidential information6 Papas7 H, to Hera8 Take a bough?9 Full of mischief10 Charred11 Alan of "M*A*S*H"12 Pesky little fly13 Of sound mind19 Digestion catalyst22 Tofu source, to a Brit25 Furry swimmer26 Frequent carry-on items27 With 65-Across, "No worries"28 Top dog at the firehouse29 Barbera's animation partner30 Like sweaty palms31 Titularly, or how the starred answers exist?32 Verve33 ___ Martin (luxury car)37 Muppet with a rubber duckie39 Prayer beads44 Toy building block48 Glacial epoch49 Covers with goo, like in "Ghostbusters"50 Mythical king with a golden touch52 Intel product53 Crater ___ National Park54 With a fresh start55 Jekyll's alter ego57 Not virtual58 Computer memory unit60 Show agreement61 Man's best friend63 Tenth mo.

Solution