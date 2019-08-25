Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Jon, for Garfield
6 Hoagie seller
10 Helps at checkout
14 Took the wheel
15 Molecule building block
16 Bone near the radius
17 Lessened
18 *Fastidious dresser
20 Mata Hari, for one
21 Long-eared animal
23 Existing from birth
24 A little, in music
26 Composer Franz
28 *Blabbermouth
31 "Hometown Proud Super-markets" chain
34 Lyricist Lorenz
35 Mountains around Zermatt
36 Servers' handouts
38 Tattoo artist
40 One-time connector
41 ___ & Young
42 Juanita's January
43 Fictional Flanders
45 Western alliance
46 ___ and away
47 *Gullible sort
50 Thanksgiving Day Parade sponsor
51 Former show about a high school choir
52 "Homeland" star Danes
55 ___ polloi
56 Sphere, poetically
59 *Jack-of-all-trades
62 It doesn't grow on trees
64 Build-it-yourself furniture chain
65 See 27-Down
66 Dazzling effect
67 Church benches
68 Brink
69 Fashion senseDOWN
1 Poems of praise
2 Prepare a gift
3 *Busybody
4 "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" rapper
5 Censor confidential information
6 Papas
7 H, to Hera
8 Take a bough?
9 Full of mischief
10 Charred
11 Alan of "M*A*S*H"
12 Pesky little fly
13 Of sound mind
19 Digestion catalyst
22 Tofu source, to a Brit
25 Furry swimmer
26 Frequent carry-on items
27 With 65-Across, "No worries"
28 Top dog at the firehouse
29 Barbera's animation partner
30 Like sweaty palms
31 Titularly, or how the starred answers exist?
32 Verve
33 ___ Martin (luxury car)
37 Muppet with a rubber duckie
39 Prayer beads
44 Toy building block
48 Glacial epoch
49 Covers with goo, like in "Ghostbusters"
50 Mythical king with a golden touch
52 Intel product
53 Crater ___ National Park
54 With a fresh start
55 Jekyll's alter ego
57 Not virtual
58 Computer memory unit
60 Show agreement
61 Man's best friend
63 Tenth mo.
Solution