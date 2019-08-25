Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/8/25 16:28:39

Puzzle



 ACROSS



  1 Jon, for Garfield

  6 Hoagie seller

 10 Helps at checkout

 14 Took the wheel

 15 Molecule building block

 16 Bone near the radius

 17 Lessened

 18 *Fastidious dresser

 20 Mata Hari, for one

 21 Long-eared animal

 23 Existing from birth

 24 A little, in music

 26 Composer Franz

 28 *Blabbermouth

 31 "Hometown Proud Super-markets" chain

 34 Lyricist Lorenz

 35 Mountains around Zermatt

 36 Servers' handouts

 38 Tattoo artist

 40 One-time connector

 41 ___ & Young

 42 Juanita's January

 43 Fictional Flanders

 45 Western alliance

 46 ___ and away

 47 *Gullible sort

 50 Thanksgiving Day Parade sponsor

 51 Former show about a high school choir

 52 "Homeland" star Danes

 55 ___ polloi

 56 Sphere, poetically

 59 *Jack-of-all-trades

 62 It doesn't grow on trees

 64 Build-it-yourself furniture chain

 65 See 27-Down

 66 Dazzling effect

 67 Church benches

 68 Brink

 69 Fashion sense

DOWN

  1 Poems of praise

  2 Prepare a gift

  3 *Busybody

  4 "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" rapper

  5 Censor confidential information

  6 Papas

  7 H, to Hera

  8 Take a bough?

  9 Full of mischief

 10 Charred

 11 Alan of "M*A*S*H"

 12 Pesky little fly

 13 Of sound mind

 19 Digestion catalyst

 22 Tofu source, to a Brit

 25 Furry swimmer

 26 Frequent carry-on items

 27 With 65-Across, "No worries"

 28 Top dog at the firehouse

 29 Barbera's animation partner

 30 Like sweaty palms

 31 Titularly, or how the starred answers exist?

 32 Verve

 33 ___ Martin (luxury car)

 37 Muppet with a rubber duckie

 39 Prayer beads

 44 Toy building block

 48 Glacial epoch

 49 Covers with goo, like in "Ghostbusters"

 50 Mythical king with a golden touch

 52 Intel product

 53 Crater ___ National Park

 54 With a fresh start

 55 Jekyll's alter ego

 57 Not virtual

 58 Computer memory unit

 60 Show agreement

 61 Man's best friend

 63 Tenth mo.

Solution



 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus