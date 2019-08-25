Duped Romeo wrecks more than his love life after smashing spree

Xu rides the tricycle that he stole. Photo: screenshot of the video posted by Pear Video

RELATED ARTICLES: Two men get year in prison for stealing and selling tank track

A would-be Romeo was arrested for a wrecking spree in which he damaged more than 20 cars when his romantic dreams came crashing down to Earth. His life of crime had already begun when he stole cigarettes worth 8,000 yuan ($1,127) and a tricycle to fund his romantic adventures.The lovelorn felon, a 35-year-old man surnamed Xu from Changshan county in East China's Zhejiang Province, had met a lady friend online who lived in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province. The object of his affections looked young and beautiful in the photos she posted online.Xu decided to travel to meet the woman, but lacking funds for the trip, he stole the cigarettes from a local store, as well as a tricycle to help him sell his illicit tobacco, according to a report on Pear Video. But when he arrived in Guangzhou, Xu found that the photos he had seen were fake. His online lover was 39 years old, four years older than him, and he did not consider her to be as beautiful as in the photos.Xu's disappointment turned to rage. He smashed the window of the woman's car, stole some cash, and then went on to damage more than 20 cars on the street to vent his anger.He was arrested for stealing and damaging others' property on Thursday.Neitizens condemned Xu for breaking the law just to meet an online friend.