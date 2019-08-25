Man held for 82 days for bringing honey into US

A Jamaican national was detained for nearly three months in the US after bringing in bottles of honey from the Caribbean island that customs agents mistakenly believed to be liquid methamphetamine.Leon Haughton's long ordeal began December 29 at Baltimore-Washington International Airport when customs agents had a dog sniff his bags.Inside they found three bottles duly labeled as honey that Haughton uses to sweeten his tea. According to the charging document, the agents suspected him of transporting liquid methamphetamine, and placed him in detention.Two tests finally confirmed that Haughton was indeed transporting honey.He was freed on March 21, 82 days after he returned from vacation.