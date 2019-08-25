Multilanguage versions of ‘Liangzhu Civilization Series’ to be published around the world

the Liangzhu Civilization Series Photo: the courtesy of the Zhejiang University Press
The signing ceremony for a cooperative agreement that will see the Liangzhu Civilization Series published in multiple languages was held at the 26th Beijing International Book Fair on Thursday.
Produced by a group of scholars from the Zhejiang Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeological Research, the Liangzhu Civilization Series mainly focuses on the latest achievements stemming from research into Zhejiang Province's Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City, which was recently named as a World Cultural Heritage Site by UNESCO.
The city provides insight into early urban civilization in the area around Taihu Lake in the lower reaches of the Yangtze River during the late Neolithic period in China.
The series will be published in English, Russian, Malay and other languages, and will be introduced and published in Europe and the Belt and Road
Initiative participating countries.
The overseas promotion and publishing of this series will have great significance to the spread of Liangzhu civilization, the promotion of traditional Chinese culture and the development of Eurasian cultural exchange, according to the series' publisher, the Zhejiang University Press.
"The publishing of and foreign copyright output of this series will greatly enhance the promotion of Liangzhu civilization, and give people around the world an opportunity to understand the charm of Chinese culture," said Zhao Haiyun, deputy director general of the Import and Export Administration of Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China, at the ceremony.