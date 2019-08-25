Chinese professor to stand trial in US for “espionage” next month

Researchers experiment on micro-electro-mechanical systems at Tianjin University on Friday. Photo: Bai Yunyi/GT

Zhang Hao, a Chinese professor with Tianjin University (TJU) who was arrested by the US for economic espionage charges in May 2015, will stand trial on September 10, and the case will likely last a few months, according to information obtained by the Global Times.On May 16, 2015, Zhang, then 36, was arrested when he landed at Los Angeles International Airport to attend an international academic conference. The invitation to the conference was reportedly a trap set up by the FBI to capture him.An insider who is familiar with the case told the Global Times that Zhang's company ROFS Microsystem filed a lawsuit in Tianjin in September 2017 against Avago Technologies, now combined into US chip maker Broadcom Inc., for intellectual property infringement."If ROFS wins, the case can be used as evidence by Zhang's US attorney," said the insider.According to the insider, the lawsuit came after ROFS found their patented technologies were being used by Avago in the filter chips the latter sold to Apple as early as 2016.Immediately after the lawsuit was filed, Avago tried to seek for an out-of-court settlement but ROFS rejected , said the insider.Then in 2018, Avago filed a lawsuit against ROFS in Tianjin questioning Zhang's patent ownership, while Apple filed a lawsuit in Beijing against China's National Intellectual Property Administration, asking it to invalidate the patent.ROFS and TJU hope the three cases can be heard at the same time and a fair result can be reached as soon as possible, the insider said. "They are confident in winning with the abundant evidence they have, which will help Zhang in the trial in the US."

Zhang Hao. Photo: Courtesy of Zhang's wife Fan Liping

