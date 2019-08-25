How Trump’s immigration reform will affect new immigrants

RELATED ARTICLES: US immigration policy just a political tool

The Trump administration announced an immigration reform plan that aims to enhance national security and reshape the US immigration system. The US government will replace its generous and open immigration policy with a so-called merit-based system.The initiative's primary purpose is to limit the number of visas given to family members of US residents and implement a points-based system that will benefit wealthy, educated, and skilled immigrants.The move will also involve taking "public charge" rule for current and expected US visa applicants.Under the measure's new terms, the likelihood of visa applicants using public benefits like food stamps, housing vouchers, and Medicaid, will serve as a significant negative factor against them.Family-based immigration has been a critical component of US immigration policy since the Immigration and Nationality Act was enacted in 1952. US immigration authorities issue roughly 1 million lawful permanent resident visas (LPR), or green cards annually. Among them, more than 60 percent are granted to family-based immigrants, while employment-based immigrants receive 12 percent. However, Trump's latest measure signals a tide change.Employment-based immigrants are the stand out beneficiaries with LPR percentages adjusting to 57 percent. On the other side, it would eliminate all family sponsorship beyond spouses and minor children of US citizens and LPRs. Parents, adult children, and siblings will be ineligible for sponsorship.For immigrants from South American and Asian countries, settling in the US has become a Herculean task as they represent the highest percentage of sponsors for family-based green cards."Trump's reform attempts to change the composition of immigration of the US and will cause a lot of controversies. Given the enormous significance of the reform, Trump administration will have to tangle with oppositions in a legal challenge on this issue," said California immigration lawyer James Yang.The US government is gradually tightening immigration channels, namely family-sponsored immigrants; employment-based immigrants; and "diversity" immigrants, Yang added.As immigration lawyer Kevin Long explained, the US immigration system will likely experience a significant change in the next few years. For interested applicants, it is better to submit their visa applications as soon as possible.Another goal of the new reform is to ensure that immigrants are self-sufficient and will not become dependent on government and public welfare benefits.The new plan will significantly expand the definition of "public charge" and include noncash benefits like nutrition assistance, housing vouchers, and subsidized medical insurance.New immigrants have already observed what many consider to be a chilling effect."Many low-income or non-income new immigrants have stopped participating in a benefits program, fearing it could be held against them," said immigration attorney Rose Tsai.Given the new immigration reform is scheduled to go into effect in 60 days, it would be advisable for visa applicants not to abuse government benefits and use caution when applying for welfare assistance, Tsai said.