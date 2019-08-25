Tourism creates job positions for 32,000 people in Xinjiang in first half 2019

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/8/25 18:31:04





In the first half of 2019, Xinjiang has achieved 80 percent of its yearly employment target by creating 32,000 new jobs in tourism-related businesses such as accommodation, catering, souvenirs and rural tourism.



In Burqin county of Altay Prefecture, which is well-known for its Kanas Nature Reserve, a total of 17,000 jobs were created in the first half of 2019, which is 43 percent of the county's working population.



The region has released a three-year plan to boost employment via tourism, which aims to create 10,000 jobs by 2019, 40,000 by 2020 and 50,000 by 2021 through developing tourism in the region, and creating employment channels for underprivileged families in southern Xinjiang.



Xinjiang will intensify the training of tourism personnel through various measures, including vocational training and cultivating skilled talents to promote high-quality tourism development and create more employment in the region.

RELATED ARTICLES: Night fair in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Benefiting from booming tourism, a total of 32,000 new jobs have been created in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in the first half of 2019, according to Xinjiang's human resources and social security authorities, reported the Economic Daily on Sunday.In the first half of 2019, Xinjiang has achieved 80 percent of its yearly employment target by creating 32,000 new jobs in tourism-related businesses such as accommodation, catering, souvenirs and rural tourism.In Burqin county of Altay Prefecture, which is well-known for its Kanas Nature Reserve, a total of 17,000 jobs were created in the first half of 2019, which is 43 percent of the county's working population.The region has released a three-year plan to boost employment via tourism, which aims to create 10,000 jobs by 2019, 40,000 by 2020 and 50,000 by 2021 through developing tourism in the region, and creating employment channels for underprivileged families in southern Xinjiang.Xinjiang will intensify the training of tourism personnel through various measures, including vocational training and cultivating skilled talents to promote high-quality tourism development and create more employment in the region.