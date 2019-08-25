FTSE Russell recognition to bring new capital, boost confidence

File photo: IC

Leading global multi-asset index FTSE Russell has just announced plans to raise the weighting of Chinese A shares in one of its benchmark global indexes to 15 percent from 5 percent.The move is likely to attract up to $5 billion in incremental capital from overseas investors into the A-share markets -- not a sensational amount but one that would boost confidence as China further internationalizes its financial markets, one domestic expert said.A total of 87 A-share stocks will be newly included in the FTSE Global Equity Index starting from September 23, the index provider announced on Friday.This is the second phase of FTSE Russell's three-stage step to incorporate A-share stocks. The company began incorporating Chinese equities in June, and the additions are being made in three stages ending in March next year.The FTSE Russell's inclusion of A shares is another example of global index providers' recognition of A shares, which, although giving limited stimulus to the markets, would "give a clearer sign of investment direction for international investors," Zhang Xia, chief strategy analyst at China Merchants Securities, told the Global Times on Sunday.According to Zhang, the FTSE's planned A-share change in weighting in September will bring about $4 billion of index-replicating passive investment capital inflows, as well as an extra of $900 million in active investment capital."Although the amount of foreign investment brought by the weighting increase might be relatively small, it is significant in the internationalization of the A-share market by boosting market confidence and encouraging more active investment from foreign institutions," Zhang told the Global Times on Sunday.Another leading global index provider MSCI on August 8 announced it would increase the inclusion factor of China A Large Cap shares from 10 percent to 15 percent, which Zhang forecast would bring about $3.6 billion more in passive investment capital into the A-share markets.Zhang noted that in the long run, the proportion of foreign investment in the A-share markets will rise steadily."The current valuation of the A-share market is disproportionately low," Zhang said. "Companies have strong potential in the long run. These all stand out as the appeals of the A-share market for international investors, especially against a backdrop of generally weak international market performances," he said.The US-based Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped by 2.37 percent to 25,628.90 points on Friday amid deteriorating China-US trade relations. In comparison, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up by 0.49 percent to 2,897.43 points.