Distance running along Chishui River in Guizhou

Photo: Courtesy of organizers

An ultra-marathon will be held along the Chishui River in Southwest China's Guizhou Province from October 18 to 20, organizers said.The 155.4-kilometer race will run through Chishui city and neighboring Renhuai and Xishui towns in Zunyi city along the Chishui River in the province.Runners need to finish the race within 32 hours.China's first Olympic gold medalist Xu Haifeng, a pistol shooter, will shoot the starting gun for the race.The Chishui River was the scene of a major battle during the Long March of the Red Army in 1935.