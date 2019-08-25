Macao elects CE, upholds ‘one country, two systems’

Ho Iat Seng delivers a speech after he was elected the fifth-term chief executive-designate of China's Macao Special Administrative Region on Sunday. Photo:Xinhua

Ho Iat Seng expressed his firm resolution to uphold the "one country, two systems" principle after he was elected the fifth-term chief executive-designate of China's Macao Special Administrative Region on Sunday.Ho Iat Seng, the lone contender in the chief executive (CE) election of Macao is set to take the helm of the regional government at the end of the year, if approved by China's central government.He won 392 votes from the 400-member CE election committee, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday.At the conclusion of the voting, Ho told those present including voters and the media that he will spare no effort to uphold the principles of "one country, two systems" "Macao people governing Macao" and "a high degree of autonomy.""I will unswervingly carry out my duties and governance in strict accordance with the constitution and the basic law to serve the people, the SAR and the country," Ho said.China's State Council Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office spokesperson, Yang Guang, congratulated Ho, saying the election was held in accordance with the Basic Law and other related laws of the SAR, fully embodying the principles of openness, fairness and equality. Incumbent CE Chui Sai On also extended congratulations on Sunday to Ho.A press release from his office said Chui believed that the Macao designate-CE has the trust of both the central government and the Macao people, given his governing capability.The election was held as Macao's neighboring region, Hong Kong, continues to suffer from social unrest which has also impacted Macao's tourism."A typhoon, however strong it is, will pass eventually, so will the disturbance in Hong Kong," Ho was quoted by Caixin as saying at the election event on Sunday.The development of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area brings a major opportunity for Macao, and Macao's cooperation with cities in the area will not be affected by any incidents, said Ho.Global Times