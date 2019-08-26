HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
China unfazed by swaying US policies
Source:Global Times Published: 2019/8/26 8:46:28
In today’s world of production patterns, no country can marginalize China anymore. Whichever country forcibly cuts economic ties with China will only harm itself. After Trump tweeted, he received almost one-sided opposition and doubts, which showed how inappropriate was his unrealistic proposal.
RELATED ARTICLES:
China unfazed by swaying US policies
China-US trade war a test of endurance
Posted in:
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus