Chinese provinces call for high-quality China-Europe freight train service

Running companies of China-Europe freight train service in four provinces and a municipality released a consensus on the weekend to promote the high-quality and sustainable development of the service.
The companies in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality and central and east China's provinces of Henan, Hubei, Zhejiang and Hunan called for strengthening cooperation, avoiding vicious competition, and promoting innovative development in the consensus, which was released at a summit on China-Europe freight train service held in Chongqing Saturday.
The consensus pointed out that the running companies should focus on developing the high-end market, reduce operation costs and promote high-quality development of the service.
The China-Europe freight train service was launched in 2011 and has grown rapidly under the Belt and Road
Initiative proposed in 2013.