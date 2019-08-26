Libya's east-based army says clashes kill 12 gov't troops near Gharyan

RELATED ARTICLES: Car bomb explosion kills two UN officials in eastern Libya

Libya's east-based army said on Sunday that 12 troops of the rival UN-backed government were killed and more than 20 others injured in violent clashes near the city of Gharyan, some 80 km south of the capital Tripoli.Those who were killed include a senior military commander and two Islamic State (IS) suspects, the army's information office said in a statement.The statement also said the army took control of a position of the UN-backed government's forces near Gharyan.The UN-backed government has been engaged in a deadly armed conflict since early April in and around Tripoli against the east-based army, which is trying to take over the city and overthrow the government.Last month, the UN-backed government's forces took over Gharyan city and expelled the east-based army.The east-based army, led by Khalifa Haftar, is allied with the east-based government, as the North African nation is politically divided between eastern and western governments.Libya has been struggling to make a democratic transition amid insecurity and chaos ever since the fall of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.