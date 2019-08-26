Iran's FM urges diplomacy over tensions with US

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday expressed Iran's resolution to settle problems with the United States through diplomatic means.
Zarif made the remarks via Twitter following his surprise visit to the French seaside town of Biarritz on Sunday where the 45th Group of Seven (G7) summit is underway.
"Iran's active diplomacy in pursuit of constructive engagement continues," Zarif tweeted following meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron
and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, on the sidelines of the G7 summit to discuss ways to de-escalate tensions between United States and the Islamic republic.
"Road ahead is difficult. But worth trying," he tweeted.
"Yesterday, there was a substantial discussion between G7 leaders and it is important to now update Zarif in order to keep closing the gap ... on the conditions with which we could de-escalate the tensions and create breathing space for negotiations," said Le Drian, although no details have been released so far about Zarif's talks with the top French officials.
Earlier on the day, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that Zarif visited Biarritz at the official invitation of his French counterpart.
Mousavi stressed that "no meeting or negotiations will be held with the US delegation" during Zarif's trip to the French town.
Macron also said Sunday that "everyone wants to avoid a conflict, and US President Donald Trump was extremely clear on that point."
After his talk with Macron in Paris on Friday, Zarif said France had offered proposals about ways to implement the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council -- the United States, France, Britain, Russia and China -- plus Germany reached the nuclear deal on July 14, 2015.
However, Trump pulled Washington out of the deal last year and re-imposed sanctions on Tehran. In response, Iran recently dropped parts of its obligations under the deal and has threatened to do more if tensions continue.