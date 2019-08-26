Smart China Expo held in China's Chongqing

An exhibitor introduces products to media and guests in Chongqing, southwest China, Aug. 25, 2019. The Smart China Expo (SCE) is held from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29 in Chongqing International Expo Center. With the theme of "Smart Technology: Empowering Economy, Enriching Life", SCE 2019 will focus on a series of events including conferences, exhibitions, contests and forums. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit exhibition room of Alibaba, a part of the Smart China Expo, in Chongqing, southwest China, Aug. 25, 2019.

People visit exhibition room of Alibaba, a part of the Smart China Expo, in Chongqing, southwest China, Aug. 25, 2019.

People visit the Smart China Expo in Chongqing, southwest China, Aug. 25, 2019.

People visit exhibition room of Jiangbei District of Chongqing where a part of the Smart China Expo is held, in Chongqing, southwest China, Aug. 25, 2019.

People visit the Smart China Expo in Chongqing, southwest China, Aug. 25, 2019.

Photo taken on Aug. 25, 2019 shows the site of the Smart China Expo at Chongqing International Expo Center in Chongqing, southwest China.

People visit exhibition room of Intel, a part of the Smart China Expo, in Chongqing, southwest China, Aug. 25, 2019.

A girl visits the Smart China Expo in Chongqing, southwest China, Aug. 25, 2019.

People visit the Smart China Expo in Chongqing, southwest China, Aug. 25, 2019.