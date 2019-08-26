RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

You are sure to encounter some major challenges at work today, but don't stress yourself out too much. With some quick thinking and persistence you should be able to handle any difficulty that comes your way. Your lucky numbers: 4, 6, 9, 11, 17.Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Thoughts right below the surface of your mind have been holding you back. Meditation will allow you to explore your subconsciousness and tap into your unrealized potential. A new hobby will open the doors to an all new world. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)The opportunity to do a little something different will come your way today. If you embrace this break from your daily routine, you are sure to end up having an excellent day. Monetary matters will be highlighted. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)You may find yourself trapped in a battle you just can't win today. However, that doesn't mean you should give up. You will still gain some valuable experience by doing your all against unfavorable odds. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Your impulsive nature may prompt you to take action without thinking about the consequences. While this may work out for you occasionally, today is not a good time for taking risks. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)You might hear some shocking news today. Do not jump the gun. Make sure you check out the source of this information and if what is being said is fact or fiction. Your quick wit will make you the center of attention. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)During a time of trouble you will end up receiving some aid from an unusual and mysterious benefactor. The stars will align for you when it comes to financial matters. ✭✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Romance is in the air for you today. Attending social events will bring you closer to someone who you have had your eye on. Lady Luck will be on your side when it comes to business matters. This will be an excellent day to negotiate deals and sign contracts. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)A problem that you would rather avoid will continue to haunt you as long as you keep putting it off. Although you may want to bury your head in the sand, deep down you know this is not a solution. It's time to face your fears and tackle things head on. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)An argument with someone close to you will cause some issues. Your best chance at finding a solution is to just take a step back for a while until you have cooled down. A tidy sum of money is about to fall into your lap. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)You will have the opportunity to learn a new skill today. While this won't open any new doors for you career-wise, it will still prove to be fun and enjoyable. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Your romantic nature will come into full bloom tonight if you head out with that special someone. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Feel free to let your imagination run wild today. The more creative you allow yourself to be, the more fun you are sure to have. Don't allow recent misfortune in your love life to get you down. ✭✭✭