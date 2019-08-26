Scenery of Morocco's "blue city" Chefchaouen

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/8/26 14:39:24

Tourists visit a souvenir stand in Chefchaouen, Morocco, on Aug. 24, 2019. Chefchaouen is a tourist destination in northern Morocco, known as Morocco's "blue city" for its blue walls and alleys. (Photo: Chadi/Xinhua)


 

Tourists visit an alley in Chefchaouen, Morocco, on Aug. 24, 2019. Chefchaouen is a tourist destination in northern Morocco, known as Morocco's "blue city" for its blue walls and alleys. (Photo: Chadi/Xinhua)


 

Tourists visit an alley in Chefchaouen, Morocco, on Aug. 24, 2019. Chefchaouen is a tourist destination in northern Morocco, known as Morocco's "blue city" for its blue walls and alleys. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

A boys walks in an alley in Chefchaouen, Morocco, on Aug. 24, 2019. Chefchaouen is a tourist destination in northern Morocco, known as Morocco's "blue city" for its blue walls and alleys. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Children walk in an alley in Chefchaouen, Morocco, on Aug. 24, 2019. Chefchaouen is a tourist destination in northern Morocco, known as Morocco's "blue city" for its blue walls and alleys. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Women in traditional costumes pose for photos in an alley in Chefchaouen, Morocco, on Aug. 24, 2019. Chefchaouen is a tourist destination in northern Morocco, known as Morocco's "blue city" for its blue walls and alleys. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

A girl is seen in an alley in Chefchaouen, Morocco, on Aug. 24, 2019. Chefchaouen is a tourist destination in northern Morocco, known as Morocco's "blue city" for its blue walls and alleys. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus