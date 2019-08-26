Open day of LAF and UNIFIL held in Lebanon's southern city Tyre

A young boy poses for photos in an armored car of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) during the open day in Tyre, Lebanon, Aug. 25, 2019. As a part of celebration to the 74th anniversary of the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), the open day of LAF and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was held in Lebanon's southern city Tyre on Sunday. (Photo: Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)

A Lebanese girl tries a mine sweeping device of the Spanish Peacekeeping Force during the open day in Tyre, Lebanon, Aug. 25, 2019. As a part of celebration to the 74th anniversary of the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), the open day of LAF and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was held in Lebanon's southern city Tyre on Sunday. (Photo: Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)

Lebanese children watch the mine sweeping pictures of the Cambodian Peacekeeping Force during the open day in Tyre, Lebanon, Aug. 25, 2019. As a part of celebration to the 74th anniversary of the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), the open day of LAF and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was held in Lebanon's southern city Tyre on Sunday. (Photo: Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)

A Lebanese boy touches a mine sweeping robot of the Chinese Peacekeeping force during the open day in Tyre, Lebanon, Aug. 25, 2019. As a part of celebration to the 74th anniversary of the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), the open day of LAF and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was held in Lebanon's southern city Tyre on Sunday. (Photo: Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)

An officer of the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) takes part in an activity with his child during the open day in Tyre, Lebanon, Aug. 25, 2019. As a part of celebration to the 74th anniversary of the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), the open day of LAF and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was held in Lebanon's southern city Tyre on Sunday. (Photo: Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)

A Lebanese girl tries the equipment of the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) during the open day in Tyre, Lebanon, Aug. 25, 2019. As a part of celebration to the 74th anniversary of the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), the open day of LAF and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was held in Lebanon's southern city Tyre on Sunday. (Photo: Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)

A Lebanese takes part in an activity with his child during the open day in Tyre, Lebanon, Aug. 25, 2019. As a part of celebration to the 74th anniversary of the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), the open day of LAF and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was held in Lebanon's southern city Tyre on Sunday. (Photo: Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)