Classes set up for pupils to inherit Kun Opera culture in China's Jiangsu

Pupils practice basic skills of Kun Opera at the opera class in Qiandeng Central Primary School in Qiandeng Town of Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 25, 2019. Qiandeng Town is the birthplace of Kun Opera, or "Kun Qu" as it's called in Chinese, which has a history of more than 600 years. Kun Opera classes for pupils are set up at schools in every zone and town all over the city of Kunshan in order to popularize the opera among school children as a part of a drive initiated by local authorities to protect and inherit the Kun Opera culture. (Photo: Xinhua)

A teacher guides pupils to practice basic skills of Kun Opera at the opera class in Qiandeng Central Primary School in Qiandeng Town of Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 25, 2019. Qiandeng Town is the birthplace of Kun Opera, or "Kun Qu" as it's called in Chinese, which has a history of more than 600 years. Kun Opera classes for pupils are set up at schools in every zone and town all over the city of Kunshan in order to popularize the opera among school children as a part of a drive initiated by local authorities to protect and inherit the Kun Opera culture. (Photo: Xinhua)