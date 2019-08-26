Cat show held in Toronto

A pet cat is seen during the Cat Show of the 2019 Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 25, 2019. More than 100 pet cats across Ontario were showcased in display and competition on Sunday. (Photo: Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Pet cats are seen during the Cat Show of the 2019 Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 25, 2019. More than 100 pet cats across Ontario were showcased in display and competition on Sunday. (Photo: Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A pet cat licks its owner during the Cat Show of the 2019 Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 25, 2019. More than 100 pet cats across Ontario were showcased in display and competition on Sunday. (Photo: Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A member of the judging committee checks a pet cat during the Cat Show of the 2019 Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 25, 2019. More than 100 pet cats across Ontario were showcased in display and competition on Sunday. (Photo: Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A pet cat is seen with its medal during the Cat Show of the 2019 Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 25, 2019. More than 100 pet cats across Ontario were showcased in display and competition on Sunday.(Photo: Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A pet cat is seen during the Cat Show of the 2019 Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 25, 2019. More than 100 pet cats across Ontario were showcased in display and competition on Sunday. (Photo: Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A pet cat poses for photos with its owner during the Cat Show of the 2019 Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 25, 2019. More than 100 pet cats across Ontario were showcased in display and competition on Sunday. (Photo: Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A pet cat is seen during the Cat Show of the 2019 Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 25, 2019. More than 100 pet cats across Ontario were showcased in display and competition on Sunday.(Photo: Xinhua)