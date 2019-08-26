Over half of S.Koreans positive about ending military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan: poll

RELATED ARTICLES: Japan slams South Korean military drills

Over half of South Koreans was positive about ending the military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan, called the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), a poll showed Monday.According to the Realmeter survey, 54.9 percent of respondents said the government made a good decision to end the GSOMIA. Against the decision was 38.4 percent, while 6.7 percent refrained from giving opinion on it.The GSOMIA was signed by South Korea and Japan in November 2016 to share military intelligence on nuclear and missile programs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).Seoul decided last week to terminate the GSOMIA, citing the damaged trust between the two countries that came from Japan's export curbs against South Korea.Japan dropped South Korea earlier this month off its whitelist of trusted trading partners that are given preferential export procedure. In response, Seoul removed Tokyo from its whitelist of trusted export partners.The positive views over the termination were prevalent among people of all age and regions, except for the North Gyeongsang province, a political home turf of the main conservative opposition Liberty Korea Party.The results were based on a survey of 501 voters conducted last Friday. It had plus and minus 4.4 percentage points in margin of error with a 95 percent confidence level.