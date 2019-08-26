Young director’s suspense film ‘Vortex’ to hit big screens

Promotional material for Vortex Photo: IC

Vortex, a film from young Chinese director Gan Jianyu, is set to hit big screens across the country on Friday. The suspense film has gradually gained good word of mouth for its tight storyline and plot development from prescreenings.The film, starring Chinese actors Da Peng, Ou Hao and Li Meng, tells the story of a kidnapping gone wrong, which leads to chaos for all involved.According to the director, the movie attempts to create a space that will inspire audiences to share their thoughts and ideas about life and the nature of humanity.