Israel targets Palestinian base in Lebanon with 3 rockets

An Israeli aircraft fired three rockets at a base for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine on Monday morning in Qousaya, near the border with Syria, the National News Agency reported.The Palestinian party's anti-aircraft guns fired back at the drones and no injuries were reported.The incident comes hours after Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah vowed that his fighters will retaliate against an Israeli airstrike that took place in Syria killing two members of his party.Meanwhile, Lebanese security sources told Xinhua on Monday that a state of high alert and caution prevails on both sides of the border line between Lebanon and Israel in the wake of the incident that took place in Beirut's Southern suburbs on Sunday morning.An Israeli drone went down over the southern suburbs of Lebanon's capital Beirut on Sunday, while a second one exploded in the air, causing severe damage to a media center belonging to Hezbollah.Nasrallah vowed, following the attack, that his fighters will bring down any Israeli drone that violates Lebanese airspace.Security sources confirmed to Xinhua that the Israeli army is currently in its highest state of alert and it has limited its movements in the front lines.The Israeli army also halted its work on the barbed wire over the cement wall at the border.Meanwhile, the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon is closely following up on the situation in the field in cooperation with the Lebanese army.